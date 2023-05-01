RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 267.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,810 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,063 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in RingCentral by 32.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,297,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,773,000 after acquiring an additional 808,987 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth $83,500,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,556,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,206,000 after buying an additional 492,925 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in RingCentral by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,739,000 after buying an additional 420,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 211.8% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 567,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after acquiring an additional 385,650 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.48.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.62. 232,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,787. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.47 and a 12 month high of $89.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.64.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $524.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $172,933.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,628,868.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $182,433.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,760,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $172,933.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,628,868.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,305 shares of company stock valued at $458,254. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

