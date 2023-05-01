Robert W. Baird Cuts Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target to $235.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $220.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.54 and a 200 day moving average of $233.34. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $196.61 and a 52 week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.86%.

Institutional Trading of Automatic Data Processing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

