Robert W. Baird Raises Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $300.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $272.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LII. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Lennox International from $248.00 to $272.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lennox International from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lennox International from $279.00 to $272.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $261.58.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE LII opened at $281.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $182.85 and a twelve month high of $284.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.32 and its 200 day moving average is $250.46.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.41. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 200.13% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 29.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.80, for a total value of $504,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,256 shares in the company, valued at $10,878,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Lennox International by 211.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lennox International by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.