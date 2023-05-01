Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Increased to $262.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ROK has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $265.88.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK stock opened at $283.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $309.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $284.17 and a 200 day moving average of $271.33. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.55%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total transaction of $269,745.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,818,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Stories

