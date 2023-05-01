Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Raised to C$83.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RCI.B. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from C$64.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$74.75 to C$75.75 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$75.98.

Shares of TSE RCI.B opened at C$66.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.38. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of C$50.53 and a 52-week high of C$71.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$64.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$62.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.11.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

