Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) PT Raised to C$72.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
RCI has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.75 to C$75.75 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Thursday.
Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.16 billion.
