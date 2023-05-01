Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Pivotal Research

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Pivotal Research from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ROKU. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Roku from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna raised shares of Roku from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.04.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $56.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.03. Roku has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $110.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.73.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.06. Roku had a negative net margin of 21.23% and a negative return on equity of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Roku will post -5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $200,777.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,928.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roku news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $200,777.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,928.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $953,729 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 4.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 6.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

