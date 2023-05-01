Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 5000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Romios Gold Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$6.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.72.

Romios Gold Resources Company Profile

Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its projects are located in Ontario, British Columbia, Quebec, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

