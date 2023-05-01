Rosenblatt Securities Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $111.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMZN. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.12.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $105.45 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 251.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.23.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,713 shares of company stock worth $7,739,103 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,534,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,541,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875,615 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

