Round Dollar Price Up 0% Over Last Week (RD)

Round Dollar (RD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Round Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $5.15 or 0.00018523 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Round Dollar has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Round Dollar has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $10.30 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Round Dollar Profile

Round Dollar was first traded on July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official website is onecash.asia. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Round Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Round Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Round Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

