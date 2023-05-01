Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target to $83.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.77.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL opened at $79.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $83.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.27. The stock has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 423.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 23,118 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Articles

