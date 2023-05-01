Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $285.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on META. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $243.74.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $240.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.08. The company has a market cap of $623.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $241.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,648 shares of company stock worth $12,518,517. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in META. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,796,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

