Royal Bank of Canada Boosts The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Price Target to $108.00

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $97.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.68. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $70.29 and a fifty-two week high of $102.26.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $809.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.31 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 34,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total value of $3,206,399.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,639,649.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 33,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $3,350,210.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 248,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,261,015.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 34,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total transaction of $3,206,399.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,639,649.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,322 shares of company stock worth $11,042,900. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Natixis purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

