Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.31 and last traded at $3.28. Approximately 65,638 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 491,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.16.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Up 5.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $165.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.60 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 24,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $75,650.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,153,562 shares in the company, valued at $6,697,577.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rush Street Interactive news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $215,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,354,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,837,472.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 24,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $75,650.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,153,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,697,577.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 356,122 shares of company stock worth $1,310,541 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSI. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,522,000 after purchasing an additional 30,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

