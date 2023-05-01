Ryder System (NYSE:R) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-$3.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ryder System also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.30-$12.05 EPS.

Ryder System Stock Up 1.7 %

R traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $79.16. 441,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,554. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $65.69 and a twelve month high of $102.36. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.94.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.15). Ryder System had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryder System will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.90%.

Ryder System announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback 2,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on R shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens increased their price target on Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ryder System from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryder System

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryder System

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.