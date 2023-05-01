S4 Capital’s (SFOR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.12) target price on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 353.75 ($4.42).

Get S4 Capital alerts:

S4 Capital Price Performance

Shares of SFOR opened at GBX 146.20 ($1.83) on Thursday. S4 Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 110.39 ($1.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 372.33 ($4.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 173.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 189.31. The firm has a market cap of £839.67 million, a PE ratio of -541.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.