Safe Price Tops $9.03 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Safe has a market capitalization of $188.23 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.03 or 0.00031681 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00142528 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00062899 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00039415 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003481 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000141 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 8.68076998 USD and is down -7.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.