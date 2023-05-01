Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $40.60

Shares of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.60 and last traded at $40.60, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.60.
Samsung Electronics Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.88.
About Samsung Electronics
Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Samsung Electronics (SSNLF)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for Samsung Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsung Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.