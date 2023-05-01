Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) rose 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.59 and last traded at $5.59. Approximately 173,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,092,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SANA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Sana Biotechnology Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average is $4.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joshua H. Bilenker purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth $311,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 258,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 101,070 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $986,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 154,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 54,376 shares during the period. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.