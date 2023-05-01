Sapphire Self Reported Market Cap Tops $35.21 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Sapphire has a market cap of $35.21 million and $1,804.63 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for about $0.0271 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sapphire

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,322,014,035 coins and its circulating supply is 1,301,379,012 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

