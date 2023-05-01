SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.55-12.91 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.686-2.726 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.70 billion.

SBA Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ SBAC traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $261.04. 941,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,471. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.17. The company has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.97 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $236.20 and a 12 month high of $356.59.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $686.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.40 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.76%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBAC. StockNews.com began coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $330.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 6.3% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

