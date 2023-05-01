Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.91

Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.91 and last traded at $35.81, with a volume of 507677 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.76.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of Schwab International Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 43,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,471.6% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 49,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 46,414 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,014,000 after buying an additional 28,032 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,361,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,190,000 after buying an additional 144,247 shares during the period.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

