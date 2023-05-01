Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,382,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,071 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 2.0% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.16% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $44,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,091,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,259. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $35.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.35.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

