Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to post earnings of $3.04 per share for the quarter.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $493.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.96 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 40.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 233.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $52.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.37. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $64.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.51.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 7.83%.

STNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.83.

Institutional Trading of Scorpio Tankers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 810.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,085,000 after buying an additional 492,296 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $23,348,000. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $15,940,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth $10,067,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 184.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,707,000 after purchasing an additional 288,621 shares in the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Further Reading

