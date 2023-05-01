Scotiabank Increases Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Price Target to C$33.00

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.36% from the stock’s current price.

MFI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Maple Leaf Foods Price Performance

Maple Leaf Foods stock traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$27.88. The company had a trading volume of 56,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,143. The company has a market cap of C$3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.41. Maple Leaf Foods has a fifty-two week low of C$18.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.30.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods ( TSE:MFI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Maple Leaf Foods had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maple Leaf Foods will post 0.6722648 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.