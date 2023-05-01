Scotiabank Increases Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Price Target to C$33.00

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.36% from the stock’s current price.
MFI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.
Maple Leaf Foods Price Performance
Maple Leaf Foods stock traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$27.88. The company had a trading volume of 56,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,143. The company has a market cap of C$3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.41. Maple Leaf Foods has a fifty-two week low of C$18.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.30.
Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile
Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.
