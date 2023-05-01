Scott Farquhar Sells 8,614 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.87, for a total value of $1,273,752.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,060 shares in the company, valued at $53,833,552.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.72, for a total value of $1,298,302.08.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $1,398,138.34.

On Monday, April 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $1,424,324.90.

On Friday, April 14th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total value of $1,410,197.94.

On Monday, April 10th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total value of $1,346,454.34.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.64, for a total value of $1,366,524.96.

On Monday, April 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $1,421,740.70.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total value of $1,357,480.26.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $1,317,339.02.

On Friday, March 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $1,348,866.26.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of TEAM traded up $1.89 on Monday, hitting $149.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,597,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,506. The company has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of -107.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $300.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.33). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $872.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.45 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Atlassian from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,233,000 after acquiring an additional 46,418 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $6,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

