Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Shares Gap Up to $66.81

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $66.81, but opened at $69.99. Scotts Miracle-Gro shares last traded at $69.87, with a volume of 327,594 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.71.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.63.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a positive return on equity of 55.54%. The company had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $216,534.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,586.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $4,038,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,064,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,011,876.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $216,534.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,586.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,438 shares of company stock worth $4,330,283 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,911 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,325,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,584,000 after purchasing an additional 906,554 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 81.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 506,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,656,000 after purchasing an additional 227,400 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,104,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

See Also

