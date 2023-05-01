Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) PT Lowered to $26.00

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.17% from the stock’s current price.

SBCF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Hovde Group upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $22.19 on Monday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $36.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average of $29.66.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $137.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Juliette Kleffel sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $270,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,725.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Juliette Kleffel sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $270,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,725.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 4,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $144,244.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,962.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,275 shares of company stock worth $681,880 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

