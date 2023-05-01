Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Down 6% After Analyst Downgrade

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $26.00. The stock traded as low as $20.74 and last traded at $20.85. 342,611 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 899,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBCF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Hovde Group upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 4,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $144,244.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,962.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 4,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $144,244.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,962.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juliette Kleffel sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $270,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,725.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,275 shares of company stock worth $681,880. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Down 5.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 19,003 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 167.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 16,591 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $137.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.47 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.64%.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

