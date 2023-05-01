Secret (SIE) Price Tops $0.0060 on Top Exchanges

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Secret token can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Secret has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $18.14 million and $3,873.05 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00141871 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00062779 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00032919 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00039261 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003507 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000142 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00624942 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $6,125.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars.

