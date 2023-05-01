Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Buys New Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,955,000 after purchasing an additional 33,124 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 38.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $456.22. The company had a trading volume of 185,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,618. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $499.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $456.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

