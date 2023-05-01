Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Buys Shares of 28,500 Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,977,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,339,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $786,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Price Performance

ETX traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,945. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.27. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $22.05.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $0.0617 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.