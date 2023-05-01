Short Interest in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Grows By 20.1%

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the March 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Institutional Trading of Adams Resources & Energy
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 35.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,625 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $682,000. 60.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Adams Resources & Energy Stock Down 1.0 %
Adams Resources & Energy stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.70. 1,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.38 million, a P/E ratio of 251.35 and a beta of 0.85. Adams Resources & Energy has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $61.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Adams Resources & Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 640.04%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Adams Resources & Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.
Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile
Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.
