Short Interest in AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Declines By 7.8%

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,400 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the March 31st total of 237,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Stock Performance

Shares of AGRI stock opened at $0.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.60.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.30. Analysts predict that AgriFORCE Growing Systems will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 64,068 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on AgriFORCE Growing Systems from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Company Profile

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products for businesses and consumers that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. It also engages in the real estate holding and development activities; provision of management advisory services; and intellectual property development activities.

