Short Interest in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Expands By 23.2%

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the March 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,922,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,494,000 after buying an additional 128,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,120,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,034,000 after purchasing an additional 76,923 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 987,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,132,000 after acquiring an additional 105,941 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 589,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 117,305 shares during the period. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 7.8% in the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 445,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 32,397 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock opened at $16.67 on Monday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $21.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.86.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th.

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

