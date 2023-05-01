Short Interest in Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Increases By 21.5%

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 710,700 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the March 31st total of 584,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,553.5 days.

Big Yellow Group Stock Up 6.5%

Shares of BYLOF stock opened at $15.08 on Monday. Big Yellow Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02.

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow Group Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of self storage and related services. It also operates from a platform, including stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. The company was founded by Nicholas John Vetch, James Ernest Gibson, and Philip Adrian Burks in September 1998 and is headquartered in Bagshot, the United Kingdom.

