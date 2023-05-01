Short Interest in Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Decreases By 20.7%

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,200 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the March 31st total of 349,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Bombardier from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$100.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$83.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bombardier presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.63.

OTCMKTS BDRBF traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,311. Bombardier has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.66.

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

