Short Interest in Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Expands By 7.7%

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,500 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the March 31st total of 98,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Bonterra Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BNEFF traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $4.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.19. Bonterra Energy has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $10.94.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 17.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BNEFF shares. Raymond James raised shares of Bonterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, March 13th.

(Get Rating)

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

