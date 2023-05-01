Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Grows By 20.2%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the March 31st total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BHFAL stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,472. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average is $23.45. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial stock. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BHFAL Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 99,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

