Short Interest in BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Drops By 19.6%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the March 31st total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BYD Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BYDDY traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.65. The stock had a trading volume of 111,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,177. The firm has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a PE ratio of 151.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.05. BYD has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $84.88.

About BYD

BYD Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates through the following segments: Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic Products, Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products, and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

