Short Interest in Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Drops By 19.3%

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,509,100 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the March 31st total of 1,870,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15,091.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBWBF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Desjardins lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.99. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 789. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.55. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of business and personal banking; specialized financing; comprehensive wealth management offerings; and trust services. The firm focuses on providing business banking services for small- and medium-sized companies. The company was founded by Charles R. Allard and Eugene Pechet on March 22, 1984 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

See Also

