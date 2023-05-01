Short Interest in CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Rises By 26.7%

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,100 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the March 31st total of 187,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CapStar Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $13.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,793. The company has a market capitalization of $288.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.74. CapStar Financial has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

CapStar Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.16%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CapStar Financial

In other CapStar Financial news, Director Thomas R. Flynn purchased 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $31,311.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 169,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,519.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Thomas R. Flynn purchased 1,830 shares of CapStar Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $31,311.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,519.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Thomas R. Flynn acquired 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $140,437.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 178,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,124.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CapStar Financial by 49.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in CapStar Financial by 390.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded CapStar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CapStar Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of CapStar Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

About CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of traditional banking and other financial services. Its products and services include commercial banking, consumer banking, and wealth management. The company was founded on December 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

