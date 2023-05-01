Short Interest in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Grows By 7.9%

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,630,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the March 31st total of 5,220,000 shares. Approximately 10.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 505,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.1 days.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Performance

Caribou Biosciences stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.41. 407,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,147. The stock has a market cap of $270.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.83. Caribou Biosciences has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $13.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average is $7.00.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 717.79% and a negative return on equity of 30.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caribou Biosciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 70,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

CRBU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

