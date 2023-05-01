Short Interest in CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) Grows By 21.5%

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the March 31st total of 88,900 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEA Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEAD. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CEA Industries during the third quarter worth $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CEA Industries during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in CEA Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in CEA Industries in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEA Industries during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Get CEA Industries alerts:

CEA Industries Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CEAD stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 18,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,917. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94. CEA Industries has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.86.

About CEA Industries

CEA Industries, Inc engages in in the development, design, and distribution of cultivation technologies for controlled environment agriculture, primarily for cannabis crops. It offers controlled climate systems, controls, and biosecurity cultivation products, and MEP engineering, odor control, and installation support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CEA Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEA Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.