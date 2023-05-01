Short Interest in Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Rises By 23.1%

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the March 31st total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.9 days.

Cellcom Israel Trading Up 1.2 %

CELJF stock opened at $3.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49. Cellcom Israel has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05.

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd. engages in the provision of cellular communications services. It operates through two segments: Cellular and Fixed-Line. The Cellular segment includes the cellular communications services, end user cellular equipment and supplemental services. The Fixed-Line segment includes landline and long distance telephony services, internet infrastructure and connectivity services, television services, transmission services, end user fixed-line equipment and supplemental services.

