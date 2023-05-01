Short Interest in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Decreases By 10.3%

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the March 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNTA. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centessa Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.8 %

Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.72. 111,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,389. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $9.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 11.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 275.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

