Short Interest in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) Decreases By 16.3%

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 387,500 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the March 31st total of 462,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Clever Leaves by 1,531.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,138,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,623 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clever Leaves by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 196,531 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clever Leaves by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clever Leaves by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 24,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 17.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clever Leaves alerts:

Clever Leaves Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLVR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 192,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.78. Clever Leaves has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.37.

About Clever Leaves

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clever Leaves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clever Leaves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.