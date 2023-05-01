Short Interest in CoinShares International Limited (OTCMKTS:CNSRF) Rises By 7.8%

CoinShares International Limited (OTCMKTS:CNSRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the March 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 138.0 days.

CoinShares International Price Performance

Shares of CNSRF stock remained flat at C$3.29 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.27. CoinShares International has a one year low of C$3.13 and a one year high of C$3.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CNSRF shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of CoinShares International in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on CoinShares International from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

CoinShares International Company Profile

CoinShares International Limited engages in the digital assets and blockchain technology business. It offers electronic trading, liquidity provisioning, and risk management services; advisory services; and exchange traded products. The company was formerly known as Global Advisors (Holdings) Limited and changed its name to CoinShares International Limited in June 2020.

