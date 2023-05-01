Short Interest in Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW) Rises By 20.7%

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the March 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Dave

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dave stock. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW – Get Rating) by 4,232.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,015,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 991,626 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Dave were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Dave Stock Up 25.0 %

Dave stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,871. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.04. Dave has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.68.

