Short Interest in EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Decreases By 18.2%

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESLOY. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.80.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ESLOY traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.72. The stock had a trading volume of 15,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,347. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.82. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $66.60 and a 52 week high of $102.69.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. It operates through the following segments: Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer. The Professional Solutions segment represent the wholesale business of the Group, i.e. the supply of the Group’s products and services to all the professionals of the eyecare industry (distributors, opticians, independents, third-party e-commerce platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.